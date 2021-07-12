An Iberville Parish man is accused of setting a house on fire with his wife and children inside, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Danny Landry, Jr., 36, allegedly set a mattress aflame in his home on the 64000 block of L & L Road in Bayou Pigeon after an argument with his wife about him needing to find another place to live. The fire was contained to the bedroom, according to investigators.
One of Landry’s two teenage sons told deputies that Landry said, “If I can’t live here, no one can.”
Landry’s other son put out the fire using a fire extinguisher, and no injuries were reported.
After investigating the fire, deputies said that Landry told the staff of a nearby convenience store of his plans. He returned to the store after setting the fire to let them know he had followed through with his plans, saying that he was going to take a boat to his family’s camp in Morgan City.
The Bayou Sorrel Fire Department and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the Fire Marshal's Office to assist in determining the cause of the fire. Landry later confessed that he set the fire.