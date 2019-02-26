One person died and two others were injured Tuesday night after shots were fired into a vehicle that was traveling on Interstate 110 northbound near Government Street, according to Baton Rouge police.
The three victims arrived at the hospital after the shooting and one of them succumbed to his injuries within hours, said department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
He said police responded to a report of shots fired into a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on the interstate.
There were three victims inside the vehicle who arrived at a local hospital afterward, where one later died. Coppola said all three were males.
The extent of injuries of the two surviving victims was not immediately available.
More information to come.