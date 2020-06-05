A Baton Rouge man was arrested on a vehicular homicide count months after a crash near Airline Highway that killed a passenger.
Corey Coleman, 43, of Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr.
Coleman was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe on the I-110 exit ramp toward Airline Highway when the car veered off the roadway and struck a ditch around 7:15 a.m. last Dec. 16, officials said.
Kewin Walker Jr, 29, the car's passenger, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Coleman, the driver, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
In addition to vehicular homicide, Coleman was booked on a first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, insurance required and a seat belt violation.