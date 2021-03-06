Two men were killed in two separate crashes — one in Livingston Parish, the other in East Baton Rouge Parish — within a 30-minute span Friday.
The first crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. when 48-year-old Richard Foster, of Denham Springs, crashed his 1994 Ford Explorer head-on into a 2020 Kenworth tractor trailer.
Louisiana State Police investigators say Foster was traveling westbound on Cane Market Road on LA Highway 1024 when he crossed the centerline and hit the tractor trailer, which was traveling eastbound.
Foster, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at a local hospital after suffering serious injuries, police say. The driver of the tractor trailer, who was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries.
The second crash was reported just before 5 p.m. when 47-year-old Calvin Johnson, of Woodville, Mississippi, crashed his vehicle while traveling northbound on Scenic Highway on U.S. Highway 61.
Investigators say Johnson exited the left side of the roadway and struck a nearby embankment. After striking the embankment, Johnson's vehicle became airborne, entered the southbound lanes of Scenic Highway and and struck a 2020 Cascadia tractor trailer.
Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, investigators say, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.
The damage to Johnson's vehicle was severe that investigators have not been able to determine the make and model of it, investigators say.