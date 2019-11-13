The long hours and days Maj. Todd Morris of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spent investigating a Brusly teacher's death won him unusual recognition this week. He was honored by the King of Belgium with a special award.

Sylviane Finck Lozada, a foreign language teacher who was a native of Belgium, disappeared in 2011. Her husband, Oscar Lozada, 43, fled with the couple’s daughter, Angelina, to his home country of Venezuela days after his wife’s disappearance.

Morris would spend seven years working the case, eventually reuniting Angelina with her family in Belgium.

Father and daughter remained there, a non-extradition country, until they moved to Mexico — where Morris worked with local officials to arrest Oscar Lozada and bring Angelina home. A grand jury indicted him on a second-degree murder charge in January.

After Lozada’s death, Morris continued to focus on seeing Angelina returned to her family in Belgium.

Morris was celebrated for his “professionalism and exceptional determination” at an event in Baton Rouge Tuesday where he was presented with an award from Belgium's King Philippe declaring him “Knight from the Order of the Crown.”

The award is for significant contributions to the country and is to presented to very few who are not citizens.

Lozada’s siblings Ghislaine and Andre Finck traveled from Belgium to attend the ceremony. Ghislaine Finck spoke at the event, thanking Morris for his aid and recounting the emotional upheaval the family experienced eight years ago when she went missing.

She described her family as “devastated and lost on the other side of the world,” waiting to hear first from the Belgian consulate, then from Baton Rouge law enforcement about the case.

Ghislaine Fink visited Baton Rouge after her sister’s death where she met Morris and saw the work Morris and his team had accomplished.

“The years passed, and our hopes for a happy outcome were dwindling,” the sister said. “Thanks to Maj. Todd Morris' perseverance and determination, Angelina and her father were finally found and extradited to Louisiana. Angelina is therefore safe with her Belgian family, and justice is in progress.”

The family also thanked “people at all levels” from the United States, Belgium, Venezuela and Mexico who assisted the family in the aftermath of Sylviane's death.

“I’m so proud of the work done by Maj. Morris and his division in this lengthy and difficult investigation,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “This case highlights the dedication and commitment our investigators have in working all their cases.”