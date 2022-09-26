The number of officer misconduct allegations investigated by Louisiana State Police more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, an informal report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed.
The document, which compared Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies in nine other Southern states, reported that the number of officer behavior complaints investigated by the department rose from 12 in 2020, to 30 in 2021.
Nick Manale, an agency spokesman, said the reason behind the increase is twofold.
In a statement provided to The Advocate, Manale credited statewide stay-at-home orders during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic for greatly reducing interactions between patrol officers and the public during 2020.
Additionally, he noted that Col. Lamar Davis’ appointment as the agency’s superintendent in October 2020 led to a department-wide overhaul of LSP’s processes and operational practices.
The result was “fundamental improvements to our operations, training and administration, including increased accountability at all levels of the agency,” Manale said.
Before 2021, he said administrative investigations were stalled until after a criminal case was finalized.
In the wake of Col. Davis’ appointment, however, Manale noted that internal investigations are conducted concurrently with criminal investigations, leading to an increase in the number of cases worked by the agency’s Internal Affairs division.
A category labeled “other” — separate from misconduct allegations — saw the largest overall increase in investigated complaints, going from 5 in 2020, to 47 in 2021. The report notes that “other” includes “allegations related to department records, dissemination of information, public statements, etc.”
In total, State Police investigated 167 complaints containing 366 potential policy violations from 2019 to 2021. The most common complaints were for unbecoming conduct of an officer (15.9%), use of force (12%) and unsatisfactory performance (9.3%).
Of all complaints, nearly 68% were found to be supported by sufficient evidence, the document said.
Mukta Pathak, a performance auditor who helped lead the analysis, said the audit’s purpose was to examine how law enforcement agencies in nine other states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas — operate structurally compared to Louisiana State Police.
As part of the investigation, Pathak said her team compared budgets, number of employees, record retention and qualifications of commissioners, and looked at whether other agencies were required to investigate allegations of misconduct and whether those investigations were conducted internally, externally or both.
One thing they found was that LSP and law enforcement agencies in other states have no standards or best practices when it comes to the length of time they retain records, and that most states’ policies fail to clearly address data retention on state-issued or private cell phones.
The office also found that while some state agencies — Florida, Georgia and South Carolina — have external commissions that have the authority to investigate officers for conduct violations, others, including LSP, investigate complaints through their own Internal Affairs units.
Because the audit was conducted as an informational brief and not a performance audit, which requires the office to verify the data it uses, all of the information was provided directly by Louisiana State Police, said Emily Dixon, a manager for LLA Performance Audit Services, who also helped lead the analysis.
“We can’t say that this is actually correct. This is just what (State Police) provided when we requested data,” Dixon said. She added: “There were no red flags that indicated anything was missing.”
The report comes amid a time of heavy scrutiny for the department.
In June, the U.S. Department of Justice launched what federal officials described as an “unprecedented” investigation into Louisiana State Police to determine whether its troopers have a pattern of using excessive force and discriminating against Black motorists and other people of color following the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, a Black man, while in LSP custody.
The agency initially told Greene’s family that the 49-year-old died from injuries he sustained in a car crash, but body camera footage leaked in spring 2021 showed troopers tasing and beating Greene while he remained shackled in police custody.
State Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, one of eight representatives appointed to a panel created in February by House Speaker Clay Shexnayder to review documents related to Greene’s death, said the increase in the number of officer conduct complaints investigated by LSP seemed to indicate a positive trend for the agency.
“My impression is not that there were more incidents of bad behavior, but that there was more reporting and investigation of bad behavior,” Landry said. “I think it sounds like a good thing that they’re looking at behavior that isn’t necessarily criminal, but isn’t appropriate or a good idea.”
Landry added that the department’s widespread reforms under commissioner Davis may have increased public trust in the agency.
“It’s possible that because he was in that new position, more people felt comfortable coming forward with complaints,” she said.
The number of investigations in 2021 also exceeded that from 2019, a non-pandemic year.
The panel has not released a projected end date for its investigation.