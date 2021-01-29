A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a recent homicide after East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives traced his DNA from a cigarette butt left at the scene of the crime.

Marlon Richard, 25, was arrested Thursday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

The shooting took place on Jan. 20 in the 4500 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to booking documents. Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office learned that, before the shooting, 26-year-old Andre Johnson Jr. and a female juvenile had driven to Sherwood Commons to meet a man the juvenile didn't know, the documents say.

When the man showed up, he smoked a cigarette while he sat in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, documents say. He eventually threw the cigarette butt out the window and then fired shots at both Johnson and the juvenile “without provocation.”

Johnson, who was found in a vehicle, died from his wounds and the female juvenile received injuries that were not life-threatening, documents say.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for EBRSO, said Johnson had made arrangements for the suspect to meet him with the female juvenile, who had recently escaped from a juvenile detention facility. After the shooting she was returned to the facility.

Hicks added that the reason for the arranged meeting was still under investigation.

After obtaining video surveillance from the scene of the shooting, detectives collected the cigarette butt and sent it to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory for analysis.

While waiting for the results of the analysis, detectives discovered that Johnson had communicated with someone to receive directions to Sherwood Commons before the shooting. Using a search warrant for Johnson’s cellphone records, they learned that the number he was communicating with — and that placed the cell phone at the scene of the shooting using GPS data — belonged to Richard.

Richard’s number was on file with the state’s Probation and Parole and the U.S. Federal Probation and Parole, documents say. His criminal history includes armed robbery, among other charges.

Then, at the end of January, when an unknown DNA profile was extracted from the cigarette butt and submitted to an index system, it generated a match with Richard, who was already on file.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

It has been a particularly violent start to the new year, with 16 homicides reported since Jan. 1 — more than one every other day — according to Advocate records.

After 2020 made history as the most murderous year on record, January has already seen more homicides than during any other single month since at least 2008, according to data collected by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.