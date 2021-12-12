One man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police said.
Nicholas Lasseigne, 32, of Paulina was driving south on his 2016 Kawasaki Ninja around 7 p.m. when the accident occurred, according to troopers.
For reasons still under investigation, Lasseigne failed to stop as he approached standstill traffic and struck the back of a 2017 Honda Pilot. The Kawasaki was then hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa also heading south.
Officials took Lasseigne to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both the Honda and Nissan were wearing seatbelts and were not injured, troopers said.
Toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers as a part of the ongoing investigation.