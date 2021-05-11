A man from Baker died when his gas tank exploded after a crash with a drunken driver on Plank Road, Baton Rouge police said in a news release.
Kevin Blakes, 53, was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado around 10:13 p.m. Monday when he merged into the southbound lane of Plank Road from I-110, the release said. A 2007 Lexus R35 crashed into the back of his car, causing the gas tank to explode.
A passenger in Blakes' car and four people in the Lexus escaped unharmed. But Blakes was trapped in the burning truck and died from injuries in the fire, police said.
The driver of the Lexus, Jadavian Serf, 25, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI, reckless operation and resisting an officer.
The investigation is ongoing.