Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire Sunday morning that destroyed three vehicles.
Baton Rouge and St. George firefighters responded at 5:44 a.m. to reports of a building fire at 9107 Interline Ave., where they found three vehicles burning near a building.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes but by that time the building had sustained minor damage and the three vehicles were a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Baton Rouge Fire investigators said the manager of the business did not know who owns the burned vehicles belong. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.