A Greensburg police officer was arrested Monday on counts of sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor following an investigation by the State Police Special Victims Unit.
The Special Victims Unit began the investigation in May 2020 into accusations that Greensburg officer Cauy Phillips, 20, of Amite, had inappropriately battered a juvenile in a sexual way, State Police Troop L said in a statement.
Phillips was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.