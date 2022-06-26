A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles along Highway 61 in Ascension Parish on Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
Melvin White, a 61-year-old from Gonzales, was entering the highway from a private drive north of Germany Road shortly after 9 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound Toyota Camry, according to state police. A Hyundai Kona traveling behind the Camry also struck White in the roadway before coming to a stop, LSP spokesman Christian Reed said.
White was wearing dark clothing, wasn't wearing a helmet and had no lights on his bicycle, according to state police.
It is unknown if White was impaired at the time of the wreck, and a routine toxicology will be performed by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office, state police said.
The drivers of the Camry and the Kona were not injured in the wreck, according to state police.