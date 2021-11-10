A man was arrested after authorities say he disguised himself as a peace officer and unlawfully detained a 17-year-old girl in order to rape her.
According to an arrest affidavit provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Jason Allen Miller, 53, was driving a white Chevrolet-type vehicle when he stopped the victim at the corner of Starboard Drive and Stern Ave. by flashing a badge at her.
The girl told authorities Miller asked if she was selling illegal drugs. He then got out of the vehicle, put her against the car and placed her in handcuffs, the documents say.
Miller, who was carrying a stun gun, allegedly drove the girl to a nearby park. Once in the park, the victim said Miller told her he did not want to have to "stun gun her or hurt her" and then proceeded to rape her.
The girl said that when Miller was finished, he let her out of the vehicle, put his tailgate down and drove away.
As soon as Miller left the area, the victim contacted a family member and law enforcement for help. She was brought to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.
The victim identified during a photo lineup, police said. He faces two counts of first-degree rape, one count of false imprisonment and one count of false imprisonment of a police officer.