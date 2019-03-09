A body was found floating in the Amite River near the border of East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Saturday, authorities say.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said the body was discovered floating near the bank of the river by fishermen around noon. Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body, but details about the person’s identity and cause of death were not evident.
“We do not know identity, race or gender at this time. We also do not know cause of death,” Travis said.
It’s unclear how long the body was in the river before it was discovered and there were no immediate signs of foul play, he said. The sheriff’s department is hoping an autopsy scheduled for the beginning of next week will reveal more, Travis said.
The body was found in a geographic no-man’s-land between the two parishes, he said, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and other Baton Rouge authorities have been briefed on the case.