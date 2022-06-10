Two would-be thieves destroyed an ATM machine on Siegen Lane Friday as they unsuccessfully attempted to pry it open in order to grab the cash inside, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies were dispatched to the area near Chase Bank and Jim's Firearms, shortly after 4 a.m.
When they arrived, they learned two suspects tried to hack into the ATM but fled the scene in a black 2006 Ford F250 after they were unsuccessful, leaving the machine face-down in the parking lot.
Hicks said authorities believe the truck the pair escaped in is stolen, but said detectives were still investigating the incident.