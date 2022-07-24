Authorities are looking for three people who they say attempted to set the Lutcher High School cafeteria on fire early Sunday.
Deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff's office responded to an alarm call at the high school around 3:30 a.m., they said in a Facebook post.
Three people had vandalized several classrooms and attempted to set the cafeteria on fire.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of those involved is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-562-2200.
Anonymous tips can be submitted here or through the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office app.