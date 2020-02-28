Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joshua Brown, 34, 4652 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, driving left of center and license plate required.
- James Charles, 34, 1652 Marcia Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper signal, insurance required, other laws of the road, reckless operation and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Christina Creighten, 27, 1320 Harco Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Jacob Bella, 29, 7585 Leake Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Christopher LeBlanc, 42, 14622 Central Woods Avenue, Central, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Cornell Legarde, 42, 1655 Government Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, speeding, license plate required and reckless operation.