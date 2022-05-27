A Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy is being disciplined after the department decided the deputy did not properly investigate a 2019 sex crimes complaint against Tiki Tubing owner Patricia Fore.
Although the department did not go into specifics about the deputy's punishment, the news comes a week after Sheriff Jason Ard admitted his office failed to pursue the three-year-old allegations as "diligently" as it should have.
LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said Ard made the decision to discipline the deputy after reviewing details of the case.
In a statement released Friday, Ard encouraged other potential victims of Fore to come forward.
"We take each and every case and complaint seriously," he said. "We want justice for each victim."
Steele noted the deputy in question was previously reassigned and is no longer working in the sex crimes division.
Fore, 58, was accused of inappropriate behavior with a teenage girl in 2019. The girl's family filed a complaint but said the department failed to fully investigate.
Fore's arrest came just days after her husband, Tiki Tubing co-owner John Cooper Fore, 66, was also arrested for unrelated sexual assault complaints. According to LPSO, he was booked on a count of sexual battery after officials received a complaint involving a juvenile victim earlier this month.