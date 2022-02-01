Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies were looking Tuesday for the man last seen with a woman later found dead in a large plastic storage container left in the back of a pickup truck, the sheriff said.
Another man had called deputies about 5 p.m. Friday, telling them he had pulled a large container from the truck bed and made an unexpected discovery, a woman's body, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Webre said investigators do not suspect foul play at this point.
Though an autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, it appears the woman overdosed on drugs somewhere else, Webre said.
She was left in the container, investigators believe, because the person who was with her was reluctant to call authorities about the suspected overdose, Webre said.
Sheriff's investigators believe the woman was in her 20s and are still trying to confirm her identity.
The body was found in front of a home off Bayou Narcisse Road and Webre said the woman had been reported in that area north of Gonzales in the past.
Webre said the area, a dead-end road, is known for drug activity. He explained that the pickup truck hasn't been working and has been parked in front of the home for weeks.
People in the area would throw things in the truck's bed to reuse or sell later, witnesses have told investigators.
The man who found the container reported noticing that it was a new item in the truck bed and had been checking to see what might be of value inside, Webre said.
After multiple interviews, deputies have identified the man they believe was last with the woman, but they haven't been able to locate him yet.