A Labadieville man wanted in connection with a shooting in Assumption Parish in April has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
Officials had been searching for Ronald Joseph Vallejo, 30, since shortly after an April 16 shooting. Investigators say one man died and two others were wounded while they worked on a car in the front yard of a home on Violet Street.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said Vallejo faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder.
Deputies responding to the shooting said witnesses identified Vallejo as the shooter. Investigators later learned he had gone to Houston and, after learning where he was, notified federal marshals.
Vallejo was arrested Saturday and Falcon said attempts to return him to Louisiana were underway. Vallejo faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms.
Vallejo is accused of killing Travin K. Smith, 30, of Labadieville, and wounding two others. The sheriff's office said previously it wasn't clear why the men were shot, though there appears to have been a prior dispute of some kind.