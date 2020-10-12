A Baton Rouge preschool program denied Monday that an unlocked runaway school bus — stolen by an 11-year-old boy and driven around town with police in hot pursuit Sunday morning — was taken from the school's Scotlandville campus.
Baton Rouge police initially reported that the school bus came from Progress Head Start based on some object inside the vehicle that referenced the program, but a department spokesman issued a corrected statement later Monday saying the bus was actually taken from the private property of its owner, who subcontracted with the preschool.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the bus was unlocked and had a push start button, meaning no key was required.
He said the Head Start program had denied being the point of origin, and investigators later determined the bus was taken from a property in the 300 block of Elmer Avenue, which is about 2 miles from the preschool.
A spokesperson for East Baton Rouge schools said only that the school system does not own the bus.
The boy who stole it led officers on a long police chase that started in Scotlandville and ended in Central late Sunday morning when he crashed into a tree.
The child was so small that he apparently had to stand up to reach the pedals, McKneely said. He added that at one point, the boy reached his hand out the window and flipped off pursuing officers. The child's name isn't being reported because he's a juvenile.
McKneely said the chase lasted over a half hour and included several attempts to stop the bus, including when officers placed spike strips in the road. The boy spotted the spike strips and swerved to avoid them, McKneely said. At least 10 officers were involved in the chase, some stationed at intersections to stop traffic.
Once the bus finally crashed to a halt on Greenwell Springs Road, the boy heeded commands to come out and willingly answered questions from officers. He was placed in handcuffs standing outside the bus — an image that some critics found unsettling given the child's small stature and apparent compliance with police. McKneely said it's standard procedure for officers to handcuff anyone over age 10, the cutoff for being booked into the parish juvenile detention center.
He said officers have been in touch with the child's parents. It's not known whether he has been released from juvenile detention.