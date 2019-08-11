A Zachary homeowner shot a nude man who forced his way into a home early Sunday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 22200 block of Sutter Lane in Zachary.
The homeowner told deputies that his dog started barking on the back porch so he went outside to see what was happening. There he found a nude man whom the the homeowner told several times to back up.
The sheriff's office said the nude man didn't listen and forced his way into the home, and the homeowner shot him.
The man's medical condition wasn't released. The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office.