Three people sustained injuries and one suspect has been arrested after an early morning shooting on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 10900 block of Coursey Boulevard at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday to find multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds.
One victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives began working the scene and a suspect, Dejuan Williams, 24, 2021 Hemlock Street, was identified. Williams was booked into Parish Prison Saturday, according to EBRSO, but his booking information was not immediately available.