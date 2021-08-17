A driver died after his car burst into flames in a head-on crash Monday night on La. 64 by Denham Springs, according to Louisiana State Police.
Clayton Smith, of Greenwell Springs, was 46 years old.
LSP say the crash happened around 9 p.m. on La. 64-Magnolia Beach Road in Livingston Parish.
Smith was driving a 2002 BMW 745 eastbound when he crossed the center line into an oncoming 2017 F-250.
“After striking the Ford, the BMW became engulfed in flames,” police wrote in a news release the next day.
It’s unclear whether Smith wore a seatbelt, LSP said. His injuries were fatal; he was declared dead on the spot.
The Ford driver came away with minor injuries.
LSP collected toxicology samples from both drivers for analysis.