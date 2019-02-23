A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested after a 4-year-old accused him of exposing himself to her on their shared Baton Rouge school campus.
Jaxon Cobb was booked into Parish Prison on Thursday on a count of indecent behavior with juveniles after Baton Rouge Police Department officers investigated the October 2018 allegation.
The accuser, a 4-year-old, told her mother on the ride home from school on Oct. 30 that while she was at school, Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy, an older male student exposed himself to her and told her to perform oral sex on him.
BRPD officers interviewed the victim who said the older student, known to her as Mr. Jaxon, and another older female student had taken her to class, to use the restroom and to get water.
She said when they were done the older female student started to escort her back to the classroom when Cobb told the 4-year-old to go back to the water fountain for more water, according to Cobb's arrest report.
The girl said Cobb exposed himself while she was getting water and told her to perform oral sex on him, the report says.
BRPD officers interviewed Cobb on Jan. 30.
Cobb, of 2981 Eaton Street, acknowledged that he and another student escorted the girl from class to the water fountain and bathroom, his arrest report says.
He told police the girl was alone at the water fountain as he came out of the bathroom while adjusting his basketball style gym shorts, but denied exposing himself to her.
Cobb was booked and released from Parish Prison on Thursday, according to jail records.