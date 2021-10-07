A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a man found in his car on Greenwell Street last month, Baton Rouge police said.

Jamone Williams Jr., 19, of 2722 Cavalier Drive, was found dead inside his vehicle around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the 2700 block of Greenwell Street.

The suspect was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction of justice, police said.