At least three men believed to have escaped from a prison in Mississippi were apprehended in Baton Rouge, State Police said.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Christian Reed said he was unable to release many details due to the ongoing investigation, but said local authorities received a BOLO call for a vehicle driven by the missing men.
He said four individuals were taken into custody at a gas station on Lee Drive and that at least three were confirmed to have escaped from the unnamed Mississippi facility.
More details were not available Friday evening.