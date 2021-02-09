A man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex in August near Bluebonnet Boulevard, after being at large for almost 6 months, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office.

Dominik Johnson, 22, is accused of killing 20-year-old Logan LaCombe on Aug. 21 in the parking lot of the Jefferson Shadows apartment complex near Bluebonnet Boulevard. He is charged with first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson’s brother, Joshua Juvon Johnson, 27, was arrested on Aug. 23 shortly after the shooting when investigators found his wallet near the crime scene. He was charged with principal to first-degree murder and principal to illegal use of a weapon, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the warrant, Joshua Johnson told police his brother shot LaCombe unprovoked during a drug deal that had been arranged via social media.

LaCombe was one of three people killed on Aug. 21 in East Baton Rouge Parish. That day saw two shootings and one pedestrian fatality that police believe was intentional. The killings came amid a prolonged spike in Baton Rouge homicides as the murder rate reached a historic high in 2020.

At the time, Logan Lacombe was living with his sister and her family in the apartment complex where the killing took place.

Jordan LaCombe said her little brother had made some mistakes but was growing up and realized he needed to make some changes. She finally felt optimistic about his future.

"He had such a big heart and he was so young," Jordan LaCombe said. "We want people to know how much he'll be missed."

Dominik Johnson is currently being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.