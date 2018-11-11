A Baton Rouge man arrested Sunday is accused of shooting at someone during an argument near a Florida Boulevard business that occurred within earshot of a Baton Rouge police officer.
The officer was driving down Florida Boulevard and noticed a vehicle sitting in front of a closed business with all four doors open and three people nearby, according to the arrest report. The officer slowed down to investigate and heard one gunshot in the process.
A woman then ran up to the officer screaming "he tried to kill my brother," according to the report. Police said the victim and the defendant had gotten into an argument that led to Kolbey Williams, 23, "pulling out a firearm and firing at least one shot at the victim before running away."
Williams was located after a short search and later told investigators "several times that the victim was much bigger than he was, but never admitted to firing the weapon," according to the report. Police recovered a shell casing from the scene.
Williams, 3585 Courtland St., Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.