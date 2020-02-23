Three people were wounded in separate shootings that occurred 45 minutes apart Sunday morning.
The first shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Alexander Avenue in north Baton Rouge followed by a second shooting around 7:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Boulevard near Mid City, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital, he said.
Investigators believe the shooting on North Boulevard stemmed from an attempted robbery, Coppola said.
Authorities aren't sure if the incidents were related.