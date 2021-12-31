Kevin Hayes, a well-known Baton Rouge lobbyist and former president of the Baton Rouge Bar Association, was arrested after he hit a woman in the face and beat up her son, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
According to an affidavit, police responded to a call on Bird Song Drive for a domestic battery around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
Once they arrived, a woman told officers that Hayes, who she said was intoxicated, had battered her and her 15-year-old son inside their home following an argument about the victim's older son contacting him.
During the argument, the woman said Hayes "forcefully ripped a pillow underneath her head and hit her in the face."
The son told police he heard a "loud slapping noise and heard his mother screaming," the affidavit continues. When the son ran into the hallway to check on his mother, Hayes allegedly punched the boy in the chest. A physical altercation followed, and the teen told police Hayes knocked him into a wall and then to the ground.
Hayes then allegedly grabbed the boy around the back of his neck. Detectives at the scene noted the son's neck was red.
Hayes, who previously served in the Louisiana State Bar Association's House of Delegates and is a member of the LSBA's Bar Governance Committee, according to a biography listed on his lobbying firm's website, is facing two counts of domestic abuse battery.
He posted $10,000 bond and was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish jail Friday.
The judge overseeing the case has ordered a protective order for the women and her children, Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday. Upon his release, Hayes will be required to wear an ankle monitor and report to Amber Kepper of Criminal Justice Services, a private pre-trial service program.