A shooting early Wednesday at an apartment on Nicholson Drive that killed one person and wounded another resulted from a feud between roommates, and the alleged shooter has been arrested, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Channin Sells, 21, was arrested Wednesday morning on counts of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. He is accused of killing James Jerrell, 27.
Around 3 a.m., a sheriff's deputy responded to The Meadows at Nicholson apartments and found Jerrell dead of multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A woman was also found wounded; she was brought to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Detectives say Sells and Jerrell were roommates who had been having an ongoing feud. One of the confrontations turned deadly when Jerrell, who was intoxicated, began banging on Sell's bedroom door while cursing, and Sells shot him multiple times in the doorway, the documents say.
The female victim said Sells then shot at her several times unprovoked.
Police say Sells confessed to shooting the two, but said it was self-defense. When questioned about shooting the second victim, he had no explanation.
Meadows at Nicholson is between the student apartment complexes of Ben Hur Road just 4 miles northwest and the University Club neighborhood 3 miles away in the opposite direction. It sits on the corner of Gardere Lane and Nicholson Drive and opened less than two years ago.
The complex advertises their two and three-bedroom apartments and numerous dog parks as a kid-friendly, pet-friendly affordable hosing option.
One complex resident, Te Turner, said she moved there four months ago to have a quiet, safe space to live with her daughter and boyfriend. She enjoyed living there, noting how spacious and clean the apartments are.
But after the shooting happened in her building and woke her up, she will likely find a new place to live.
“It’s been good until what happened last night,” Turner said. “My kids could have been outside, and something could have happened. It scared me. I’m worried about the future.”
Jerrell’s death is the 72nd homicide of the year, based on preliminary data collected by the Advocate, and the second roommate feud to end in gunfire this month.
Kelvin Robinson Jr., 25, died in a shooting on North Marque Anne Drive on June 3. Robinson and alleged shooter L’Vontre Humphrey had conflicts as part of spillover from a roommate feud between two women, one of whom was Humphrey’s cousin, according to his grandmother.
Last year’s unprecedented homicide rates appear to be a trend carrying into this summer, as killings are up about 35% in comparison to this time last year.