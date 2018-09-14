One person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night on Gardere Lane, Emergency Medical Services spokesman Nick McDonner said.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Gardere Lane, which is near Burbank Drive. McDonner said the victim was "stable but (suffered) significant injury."
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Deputies focused their investigation on a private drive inside the gated Teakwood Village Apartment complex, where they placed several evidence markers.
More information to come.