A Baton Rouge man is in custody after police say he terrorized the mother of his child during three separate incidents this year.
Tevin Scott, 21, was arrested Tuesday night on one count each of stalking, terrorizing, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, and battery of a dating partner.
According to his arresting documents, Scott shot an AR-15 style rifle into the air five times on Feb. 13 at a the Ivy Park Apartments in the 6400 block of Jones Creek Road. He had been arguing with a woman related to the mother of his unborn child directly before the shots were fired, according to two witnesses.
Then on March 16, deputies responded to a call at the 15500 block of George O'Neal Road after Scott had reportedly choked the pregnant woman. Scott wasn't on scene when law enforcement arrived, but the victim said she had tried to break up with Scott and he put his hands around her throat.
The final attack police allege Scott carried out was July 16 at the Cheers nightclub in the 7100 block of Florida Boulevard. The victim had given birth to her and Scott's child by this time, and the mother was out at the club.
Scott went into the club and dragged the victim out by her shirt, but security intervened and secured the victim inside. They told Scott to leave but he refused, instead saying he had an AR-15 he would use to "shoot up" the club if she didn't come out, according to the arresting document.
He continued to text the victim, saying he would kill her if she didn't leave with him, and again saying he would use his rifle to shoot up the club.
Police found that the incidents amounted to continuously instilling fear in the victim, and arrested him on the four counts.