One person was killed in a St. Francisville shooting on Saturday night, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said.
James "Jackie" Johnson, 18, was shot in the 5100 block of Burnett Road, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Sheriff Brian L. Spillman said witnesses heard a gunshot and saw several people running from a commons area in an apartment complex around 9 p.m.
Johnson was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, Spillman said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 225-784-3136.