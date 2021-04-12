A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a stabbing Sunday afternoon at a senior living facility, according to police.
Francis Marinelli, 67, was stabbed to death around 3:10 p.m. at her apartment complex in the 7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. The residential complex is designated for those 62 and older.
Baton Rouge police said another resident, Larry Woodard, 69, was responsible for stabbing Marinelli. Woodward was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder.
No other information about the stabbing was immediately available. Detectives are still investigating.