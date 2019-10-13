A 66-year-old man who was riding his bike near his home was struck from behind and killed by a motorist who fled the scene, Baton Rouge police said.
A passerby reported finding a man who was unresponsive and lying on the road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Blount Road, police said. Authorities identified the man as Paris Hall Spears, a Baton Rouge resident.
Spears was riding his bike when a driver struck him from behind. It wasn't immediately known when the crash happened.
Police on Sunday afternoon were searching for the driver who struck Spears, but did not have a description of the vehicle and had little to go on.