Authorities arrested four men believed to be part of a multi-state criminal organization committing armed robberies of jewelry stores.
Three men entered Kay Jewelers on Palace Drive around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. They smashed the display cases with a sledgehammer and robbed the store of approximately $69,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing the scene in a white Toyota Avalon.
A bystander was able to photograph the vehicle. Hammond police responded within minutes and alerted other agencies along I-12 of the information they had available. Around 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Police stopped the Toyota Avalon and took four men into custody.
Ellis Gholson, 43, Kameron McCoy, 21, Frederick Gibson, Jr., 22 and Travion Walker, 29, all of Texas, were booked on one count each of armed robbery.