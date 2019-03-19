LABADIEVILLE - A woman has been arrested on a count of cruelty to a juvenile, accused of hitting a child multiple times with a cell phone, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Deputies responding to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home in Labadieville on Saturday found a young boy with noticeable injuries to his face, forehead, neck and arms, along with swollen eyes, Falcon said in a news release.
Witnesses told deputies that a woman in the home, Sierra Denise Thibodeaux, became upset with the child and at some point began striking him with a cell phone.
Thibodeaux, 37, was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on counts of cruelty to a juvenile with force or violence and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, Falcon said.
Thibodeaux remains in jail, pending a bond hearing, Falcon said on Tuesday.