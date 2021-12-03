A man was shot to death Friday evening on Spanish Town Road, Baton Rouge police say.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely confirmed the death, which he said happened just before 5 p.m. by North 18th Street.
Some bystanders who said they knew the victim rushed to the scene when they heard shots were fired. But they declined to share any more details.
For well over an hour after the shooting, the victim's body lay at the foot of a driveway.
Dana Winbush — who responds to homicide scenes as part of an anti-violence volunteer group called the Baton Rouge Community Street Team — said this shooting is especially difficult for her because she grew up in the neighborhood, just a few blocks from where it happened. She said she knew the victim, too.
Close by, a man kept repeating, "No, this can't be happening."
He later introduced himself as the victim's uncle and paced back and forth, saying he wants to talk to someone.
"I want the chief of police out here," he said. "That's my nephew, that's my nephew."
By a house next to the victim's, a woman sobbed.
"This is a close community," Winbush said.
A resident who identified himself as Jerome said he heard the gunshots.
"Pow, pow, pow," he said. "Four or five, at least."
The violence brings back bad memories, he said, of his niece who was shot to death by her husband two years ago.
"This hurts bad," Jerome said.
About an hour-and-a-half after Friday's shooting, a few-dozen people were still watching officers behind the crime scene tape. Some kids played nearby while adults around them wept and dogs frantically barked from behind a chain-link fence next to the victim's house.
A woman called out, "Oh, Lord, have mercy," prompting others around her to guide her to sit on a white plastic chair.
Around 6:30 p.m., a coroner van pulled up.
The man who said he was the victim's uncle crouched down and put his head in his hands.
The woman in the white chair began crying again and again calling out, "Oh, Lord, have mercy!"
As the coroner team loaded the body into the van, the woman in the white chair began wailing.
"Oh, Lord, my baby is gone," she said. "He's gone."
This is a developing story.