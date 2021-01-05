One person was pronounced dead after a shooting on Cadillac Street late Tuesday afternoon, their death marking the first Baton Rouge homicide of 2021.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street, which is near the North Banks Middle School of Excellence in Baton Rouge's Zion City neighborhood.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene after medics arrived, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

This first homicide of 2021 comes following a year of record-breaking violence across East Baton Rouge Parish, where 114 people were murdered in 2020. That total surpassed the previous record set in 2017.