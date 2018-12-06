A Mall of Louisiana restaurant was filled with smoke Thursday afternoon when a discarded cigarette lit a fire in a wall, filling the business with smoke.
The St. George Fire Department was called to BJ's Brewhouse on The Boulevard at 3:25 p.m. to reports of smoke in the building, which at the time was filled with patrons.
The fire began at the base of an exterior wall, and a smoldering fire made it through the interior wall, said fire department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
An investigator on site confirmed the fire was the result of an improperly disposed cigarette; firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to assure it had been extinguished.
The fire was under control just before 4 p.m. and no injuries were reported.