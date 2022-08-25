A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
According to Ard, Wooten parked her car near the front door of the office after business hours on Aug. 18 and walked to an unlocked back door, attempting to conceal her identity using a large brown box.
After she passed a mounted security camera by the door, Wooten abandoned the box and spent the next four hours trying to open the safe, the sheriff said.
Unsuccessful, Wooten eventually left — sans box — through the front door, taking an iPhone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems with her, Ard said.
Security cameras aimed toward the front of the business caught Wooten on her way out, enabling detectives to identify her and her vehicle, he said.
Wooten was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center; bond was set at $30,000.