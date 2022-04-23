A 35-year-old Gonzales man died after his car crashed into a utility pole on LA Highway 73 late Friday night.
According to Louisiana State Police, Jon Davies was driving north through Ascension Parish in a 1991 GMC Sierra when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered off the roadway and struck a nearby utility pole.
Police said Davies was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.
Law enforcement took a toxicology sample for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.