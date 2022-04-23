New Orleans police stock

File photo of police lights (iStockPhoto)

 File photo

A 35-year-old Gonzales man died after his car crashed into a utility pole on LA Highway 73 late Friday night. 

According to Louisiana State Police, Jon Davies was driving north through Ascension Parish in a 1991 GMC Sierra when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered off the roadway and struck a nearby utility pole. 

Police said Davies was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. 

Law enforcement took a toxicology sample for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 