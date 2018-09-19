There were no signs of trauma found on the bodies of two people found dead in their Prairieville residence this week, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Rickey Foster, 50, and Connie Bolen, 56, were found dead at Autumn View Apartments in Prairieville, shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, officials said previously.

"All available evidence, as well as both decedents' next of kin statements, clearly indicates a sad and tragic death due to ongoing addiction issues," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson said.

Toxicology results and the official cause of death is still pending for both people, Hudson said.

Hudson initially said a worried friend of the two had called the Sheriff's Office, asking deputies to check on them.

Two found dead in Ascension Parish apartments; cause unknown, Sheriff's Office says PRAIRIEVILLE - A man and a woman were found dead of unknown causes in a Prairieville apartment Monday, after a concerned friend asked Ascensio…