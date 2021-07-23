One person was pronounced dead after a reported shooting in Tigerland late Friday morning, officials said.
The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue, an apartment complex in the neighborhood near LSU notorious for its cluster of bars and increasing volume of violent crime.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz confirmed one person died on the scene.
Baton Rouge police are investigating the incident. Officials said the coroner had been contacted.
No additional details were immediately available.