At least one person was killed in a vehicle crash that injured two young children and two adults near the East Baton Rouge and Ascension parish lines, according to emergency medical officials.
Emergency medical crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday just south of the East Baton Rouge Parish line on Airline Highway, said Acadian Ambulance Service spokesman Justin Cox.
One person died at the scene and four others were transported to hospitals, he said.
Among those injured were two young children who had been in car seats.
Details about what led to the crash weren't immediately available.
Check back for updates.