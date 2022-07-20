A man driving a pickup truck crashed into a Livingston Parish house after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.
A deputy attempted to pull over the driver of the pickup on Interstate 12 near the Albany exit, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
The driver kept going before taking the Pumpkin Center exit and crashing into a home.
All four people inside the truck fled on foot, officials said. Three are in custody and one is still at large.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.
The sheriff's office did not mention any injuries in the social media post about the crash.
Additional details were not immediately available.