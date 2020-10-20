An armed robber was shot and killed by one of his intended victims and two others were wounded in a home on McKinley Street late Monday night, Baton Rouge police said.
Marcus Hayes, Jr., 20, was attempting to rob a home at 994 W. McKinley Street when one of the victims shot him, a news release said. Hayes died at the scene.
Two of the six people who were in the house were shot, but are expected to survive, police said.
The investigation remains open.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.