A man who thought he was meeting someone to sell them a half-pound of marijuana survived being shot in an armed robbery, with three suspects booked Wednesday on multiple counts, arrest records show.
The man told East Baton Rouge sheriff's detectives, who interviewed him at the hospital after the shooting, that he had arranged to meet an acquaintance Monday behind a business in the 18100 block of Highland Road to make the drug sale, when a vehicle pulled up beside him with two men and a woman inside.
As the drug sale proceeded, the man realized that the money he was given was counterfeit and began arguing with one of the buyers, Wilbert Thomas Jr., who shot the man, arrest records say.
Despite his injury, the man continued to confront Thomas, the woman, later identified as Nakiya Slan, and the male driver of the car, later identified as Whitfield Toussaint. The three assailants, who were armed with handguns, fled the scene in their vehicle.
Surveillance video from area businesses captured much of the 20-minute incident, showing the assailants' vehicle speeding from the scene, where the man's vehicle was still parked. A large vacuum-sealed bag could be seen on the back seat of the victim's vehicle, arrest records say.
Thomas, 19, of 6758 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, was booked in to East Baton Rouge parish prison on counts of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Slan, 19, of 11089 S. Bayou View Drive, Gonzales, and Toussaint, 21, of 3812 Alliquipa St., Baton Rouge, were each booked on counts of armed robbery and principal to attempted first-degree murder.